Doris Reynolds, 81, of Farmer City, mother of a Rantoul resident, died at 8:48 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at home.
Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with the Rev. Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Reynolds was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Porterville, Miss., a daughter of Andrew J. and Ila Parham Cherry. She married Clyde Reynolds May 7, 1961, in Gibson City. He survives in Farmer City.
Also surviving are two sons, Gregory (Jill) Reynolds and Ronald (Rhonda) Reynolds, both of of Farmer City; a daughter, Valerie (John) Head of Rantoul; seven grandchildren, Cameron Reynolds, Courtney Reynolds, Brandon Reynolds, Lyssa (Josh) Barr, Leigha Reynolds and Gina Head; Jacob Head; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Reynolds was a farmer’s wife. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.