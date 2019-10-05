Doris "Arlene" Phillips Ogle, 96, a lifelong Paxton area resident, died at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ogle lived at the Villas of Hollybrook in Gibson City for the past 3 years. She was born October 21, 1922 on a farm northwest of Ludlow, Illinois, the daughter of Earl Virgil and Edith Pearl (Webster) Johnson. She married William Phillips Feb 17, 1946, in the Ludlow Methodist Church. He preceded her in death March 30, 1980. She married Edward "Bones" Ogle Dec. 1, 1989, in Paxton. He died March 17, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Gregg (Deb) Phillips of Paxton; a daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Vendt of Ballwin, Mo.; grandchildren, Daniel (Whitney) Vendt of Reseda, Calif., Capt. Paul (Julia) Vendt of Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., Christopher (Crickett) Engelbrecht and Kathlene Clark of Paxton; three great-grandchildren; and 2 stepsisters, Marilyn Lammers and Barbara Frette of Paxton.
In addition to her parents and step-father Herman Frette, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Johnson in 1929, and step-siblings Wendell and Warren Frette and Audrey Ward.
Mrs. Ogle attended Farmersville School (one-room country school) and graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1940. She graduated from Gallagher School of Business in 1942 and worked in civil service at Chanute AFB as a clerk/stenographer and a court reporter for several years. She later worked for the Paxton Grade School principal, in the Dix Insurance Office in Paxton and assisted her father and husband, Perry, who were both directors/agents in the Dix Insurance Co. She eventually made her way back to Chanute working as a secretary until her retirement.
She played piano in church and other organizations for many years. She was a member of the Paxton United Methodist Church, Prospect Chapter No. 367 Order of Eastern Star for more than 70 years and was the organist for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Paxton Woman’s Club. In younger days, she was active in PTA and Home Extension and was a longtime member of the Pickettsville Club. Her love of piano playing led her to volunteer playing piano in Paxton nursing homes. She also volunteered as a Telecare driver.
Mrs. Ogle's hobbies and things she enjoyed doing centered around music (piano), ballroom dancing (with Perry), family, friends and travel. She loved to entertain and parties. Her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments were always a source of conversation and pride for her.
