Doris March, 97, of Rantoul died at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Paxton.
Mrs. March was born Sept. 7, 1921 in Fremont, Neb. She married David March April 29, 1944, in Seattle. He preceded her in death March 1965.
She is survived by two sons, Donald (Connie) March of Davenport, Fla., and James (Becky) March of Paxton; nine grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.
Mrs. March graduated from South Sioux City High School, Neb., in 1939. She retired after 27 years as a secretary from Caradco, working in Dubuque and Rantoul. She moved from Dubuque to Rantoul in 1976.
She was an active member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. She was a member of the Rantoul BPW and the U of I Home Extension. She was a hospice volunteer for 20 years and assisted in the church nursery for many years.
Mrs. March was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling, crocheting and knitting. She loved her church friends and working with children.
