Donna A. Scudder, 71, of Rantoul died Sunday morning, May 12, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul
A private burial will in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Mrs. Scudder was born March 18, 1948, in Champaign, a daughter of Don and Anne (Thielman) Frazier. She married Ronald Scudder Jan. 1, 1978, in Paxton. He survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Scudder was a 1967 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She received a bachelor’s degree (ranking fourth in her class) from Southern Illinois University in 1973. She worked at Frazier’s Pontiac Buick in Rantoul as an accountant, then later was the accountant for Fraziers’s Inc., an auto repair business she ran from her home with her husband.
She was an animal lover and cared dearly for all of her animals She was an outstanding athlete in the gymnastics club of Rantoul. She was also a life member of the Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.