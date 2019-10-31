Donna Grob, 61, of Thomasboro died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children in her last moments.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. A memorial visitation will be held two hours prior to the service (from 3 to 5 p.m.) at the funeral home.
Mrs. Grob was born May 1, 1958, to Dorothy and Paul Felkner Sr. in Urbana. They both preceded her in death.
She married Warren Grob Jr. on Sept. 5, 1975, in Urbana. He survives.
Donna is also survived by her four children, Kellie Ferriman (Richard) Christy Gorrell (Alcee), both of Rantoul, Jennifer Cundiff (Joshawa) of Fisher and Justin Grob (Shannon) of Annawan. Also surviving are her sisters, Linda Slaughter (Jim) of Florida, Patty Harris (Jim) of Gibson City, Paul Felkner Jr. (Marcia) of Champaign and Ronnie Felkner (Susan) of St. Joseph.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Faye Resky, Rosemary Fisher and Connie Symmonds.
Mrs. Grob was a certified nursing assistant at County Health Care & Rehab in Gifford for more than 30 years. She loved taking care of people and had a love for each one of her residents.
She loved going to garage sales, playing cards and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was an avid Cubs fan.
Her greatest accomplishments in life were her husband, her children and grandchildren, and being able to spend time with her family’s newest addition, “NaNa’s Sweet Boy Lincoln.”
Memorials may be made to the family.
