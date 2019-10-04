Donald F. Hughey, 73, of Dewey died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Dewey Community Church.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Mr. Hughey was born to Thomas and Nellie (Hasler) Hughey in Urbana. He married Karen Wells. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Matt (Dana) of Treynor, Iowa, and Amanda (Brent) of Mahomet. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Kristine, Grant, Hughey, Kennedy, Lyla and Ally; and one sister, Dorothy Jacobs.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Monahan.
Mr. Hughey was a truck driver for J. M. Jones and Super Valu for 29 years. He went on to drive for FFG & C, also Jackson Excavating.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, fishing and spending time with family, friends and his dogs.