Donald Davis, 81, of Potomac died at 5:56 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Dr. Dale DeNeal will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with masonic rites at 7 p.m.
Mr. Davis was born Oct. 7, 1938, a son of Vernice and Wilma (Clem) Davis in Peoria. He married Jean Brunson Oct. 26, 1957, in Danville. She survives in Potomac.
Also surviving are one son, Bradley Davis of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two sisters, Sharon Baramore of Tampa, Fla., and Janice (Allen) Mansfield of Urbana; and one grandson, Derek Davis of Danville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kent Davis; and one brother, Eugene Davis.
Mr. Davis graduated Oakwood Township High School; was a member of the Potomac Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and on the church board for many years; a 50-year member and past master of the Potomac Masonic Lodge; member and M.S.A. of the Valley of Danville Scottish Rite; former assistant fire chief and volunteer firefighter for the Bluegrass Fire Protection District for a total of 47 years; member and past patron of the Order of the Eastern Star; served on the Potomac school board; and coached Little League.
He was an International Harvester farm equipment dealer for 22 years of which 10 years he was a partner and retired as a Maintenance Tech for Midwestern Gas Transmission Co.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Bluegrass Fire Protection District.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com .