Delton Vibbert, 77, of Paxton died at 6:46 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. Terry Cooper officiating.
Mr. Vibbert was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Burkesville, Ky., a son of Fed and Beulah Vibbert. He married Elaine Hayes Oct. 23, 1965, at the Church of Christ, Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, David Vibbert of Paxton, and his grandson, Jacob (Christina Brown) Vibbert of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kelly Vibbert; two granddaughters; and 12 siblings.
Mr. Vibbert spent his childhood in Kentucky and was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan.After moving to Paxton in 1963, he worked many years at the France Broom Co., Paxton, and Jeld-Wen, Rantoul.
He enjoyed playing pool, fishing and gardening. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the family.
