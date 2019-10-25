Delbert W. Ihnen, 56, of Penfield died at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann, the Rev. Mark Wilkerson and Vicar Ryan officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mr. Ihnen was born May 24, 1963, in Champaign, a son of Dennis and Betty Buhr Ihnen.
He is survived by his mother, Betty of Rantoul; daughter, Savannah Ihnen of Fisher; two brothers, David Ihnen of Lizton, Ind., and Dale Ihnen of Penfield; his sister, Carleen (Tony) Lantis of Gifford; godparents, Wilbert and Marie Buhr of Gifford; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Charlie and Seana Buhr and Anton and Charlotte Ihnen.
Mr. Ihnen graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1981 and from ITT Tech with high honors. He was a commercial copier sales representative throughout Illinois and Indiana.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, president of the Hardley Riders Club and the owner of Delbert’s Uniquely Functional Animal Farm. He enjoyed hosting cookouts for the RTHS football team and was their No. 1 fan. His greatest joy was attending his daughter’s sporting events and hanging out with his nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice.
