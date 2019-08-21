Deborah “Debbie” Harper, 58, of Mansfield, mother of a Rantoul resident, died at 12:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019) at home.
A private family memorial service and private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Mansfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Harper was born Sept. 30, 1960, in Champaign, a daughter of James and Sharon Ratcliffe Wheeler. She married Larry Woliung and later married Robert “Rob” Harper July 2, 2012, in Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Sharon and stepfather, Cliff Thompson, of Williams, Minn.; her children, Rusty (Kristi) Woliung of Farmer City, Madi Harper of Rantoul, Morgan (Taylor) Behrens of Roberts, Caleb Woliung of Mansfield, Hope Harper of Milmine and Kyler Harper of Milmine; and her siblings, Peggy (Jeff) Ashton of Grayling, Mich., Mary Perry of Danville and Anna Taylor of Vandalia.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Mrs. Harper was the manager of Casey’s General Store in Mahomet. She lined stock cars up in the pit area at Farmer City Raceway for several years. She and her husband formerly served on the Mansfield Homecoming Committee.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.