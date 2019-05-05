Dean Elliott, 81, of Fisher died at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at East Bend Cemetery, Fisher. The Rev. Jim Woods will officiate. Military rites will be performed by the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Elliott was born June 20, 1937, in Union Township, a son of Ray and Gladys (Imlay) Elliott. He married Doretta LaFosse, and they were married for 31 years. She died July 21, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his companion of 28 years, Terry Schneider, who died July 25, 2018.
He is survived by his daughters, Victoria Largent of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Valerie (Joe) Emberson of Paxton. Five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren also survive him.
His parents and one brother preceded him in death.
Mr. Elliott retired from the U.S. Air Force after 29 years, serving as a jet engine mechanic and supervisor. He obtained his pilot’s license while in the Air Force.
After retirement from the military, he worked for 25 years for Vesuvius as a department manager.
He loved to travel, Corvettes, working on his property and gardening. He enjoyed working on anything that had an engine: cars, tractors, mowers, planes; it didn’t matter, if it had an engine, he enjoyed tinkering with it.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the VA Illiana Health Care System, 1900 E. Main St., Danville, IL 61832, Attn: Volunteer Services.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.