Paid obituary
David C Warner, 64, of Champaign, IL, after a battle with cancer, passed away on the family farm in rural Rantoul, IL, on the evening of May 14, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia (Reed) Warner and James F. Warner.
He leaves behind his brother, James T. (Jo) Warner of Rantoul; a niece, Jenna (Travis) Bayler in Phoenix, AZ; and a nephew, John (Gabby Gibson) Warner of Ft. Campbell, KY.
David was born Jan. 10, 1956, in El Paso, TX, and graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1974.
David enjoyed photography and videography as a life long passion. He worked as a broadcast engineer for Midwest Television (Nexstar) from 1974-2014. David was a graduate of ISU with a Bachelor’s Degree and a Masters Degree.
In the 1980s he enjoyed motorcycling. He also enjoyed meeting with friends as he captured video of local bands, often posting those videos on YouTube.
A celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.