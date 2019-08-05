David Schoonveld, 61, of rural Paxton died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at home.
There will be no services held.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Schoonveld was born Oct. 13, 1957, in Chicago, a son of John and Blanch Everett Schoonveld. He married Linda Kilts July 3, 1989, in Gatlinburg, Tenn. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Trevor Schoonveld and Maxwell Schoonveld of rural Paxton; one daughter, Jessica Schoonveld of Champaign; three brothers, James Davis, Mark Davis and John (Debbie) Schoonveld of Gibson City; three sisters, Cathy (Doug) Bonick of Plainfield, Sandy Oldani of Lemont and Suzie Villagomez of Lemont; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sharon Howard and Judy Gifford; one niece; and one nephew.
Mr. Schoonveld graduated from Lockport High School in 1975. He was a construction worker for many years in the Chicago area. He and his wife moved to Buckley in 1992. They later lived in Clarence before moving to rural Paxton.
He was always working on the house doing various remodeling projects. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the family.
