David McConnell, 70, formerly of Loda, brother of a Paxton resident, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Liberty House in Danville.
Private family burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McConnell was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Watseka, a son of David and Nina Compton McConnell.
Surviving are two sisters, Patricia Allen of Loda and Sandra Smith of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill McConnell; and two sisters, June Moore and Judith Lenington.
Mr. McConnell’s childhood was spent in Iroquois County in Watseka and Loda.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years during the Vietnam War, obtaining the rank of lance corporal. During this time, he was awarded the National Defense Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Service Medal and a Vietnamese Campaign Medal.
Mr. McConnell was a self-employed horse farrier, working throughout Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford and Champaign counties.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
