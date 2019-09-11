David L. Orwig, 67, of Seymour, father of a Gifford resident, died at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Faith Baptist Church, Champaign. The Rev. Bob Hassel will officiate. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Mr. Orwig was born Sept. 7, 1951, in Kankakee, a son of Raymond and Ramona Rabideau Orwig. He married Cynthia Johnson Sept. 2, 1979, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother of Clifton; one son, Benjamin (Erin Elizabeth) Orwig of Gifford; five grandchildren, Simeon, Naomi, Aleah, Jacqueline and Isabelle; and one sister, Susan Burrow of Chebanse.
Survivors also include his in-laws, Hugh Johnson, Susie (Mike) Williamson, Martin Johnson and Kim (Mick) Lyons; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; one son, Christopher; one grandson, Kristoph ; father-in-law, V. Howard Johnson Jr.; mother-in-law, Joan Bourkland Johnson; and one brother-in-law, Richard Burrow.
Mr. Orwig graduated from Herscher High School and attended the University of Illinois in Champaign.
His last employment was at the Safe House in Urbana. In all of his working years, he was a chef in many different fraternities, sororities and restaurants throughout Champaign-Urbana.
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Champaign. He loved food, cooking, collecting cookbooks, comic books and reading his Bible.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.