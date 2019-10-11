David “Papaw” Horn, 75, of Rantoul died Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Horn was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Springdale, Texas, a son of Lewis and Lois (Collier) Horn. He married Cindy Fox/Hankins June 18, 1966, in Odessa, Texas. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, David Horn Jr. of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jesse Horn of Rantoul; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Horn graduated from Permian High School, Odessa, in 1965. He was in the Marine Reserves. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as branch president as well as many other callings.
He owned and operated Horn Insulation, a fourth-generation family business. He recently retired, leaving the business in the hands of a son and grandson.
Mr. Horn and his wife spent their life raising, caring for and mentoring children. He was a coach for many years, and he enjoyed all the time spent with children.
Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.