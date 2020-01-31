David Gentry, 70, of Potomac died at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at VA Illiana Healthcare System, Danville.
According to his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and there will be services held at a later date.
Mr. Gentry was born Sept. 6, 1949, in Savanna, a son of Vernon and Betty (Bogart) Gentry. He married Karen Piatt Jan. 31, 1975, in Las Vegas. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Salina Gentry; three sons, Rebel (Lisa) Gentry of Clifton, Ariz., Clifton Gentry of Rantoul and Ty (Tiffany) Gentry of McLoud, Okla; a daughter-in-law, Neanna Gentry of Meeker, Okla.; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Tom Hamm; and one son, SSgt David Clifton Gentry II USMC.
Mr. Gentry worked at Vermilion Rubber Technology for several years. He enjoyed reading Louis L’Amour books, fishing, bowling and being with family.
Memories or condolences may be posted on his everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.