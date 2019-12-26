Darlene A. Zink, 69, of Rantoul died at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, with visitation for one hour prior the service.
Mrs. Zink was born July 18, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Ind., a daughter of John and Josephine (Miller) Rochyby. She married Larry W. Zink Aug. 22, 2015, in Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are a brother, Ron Rochyby of White Heath.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Zink worked in food services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Larry Zink.
Condolences may be posted at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.