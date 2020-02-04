Darlene Ren, 84, of Danville died at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
A celebration of her life will at noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with Greg Breedan officiating. Burial will be in Potomac Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ren was born July 13, 1935, in Penfield, a daughter of Orville and Flossie (Spain) Ellis. She married Richard A. Ren April 26, 1974, in Potomac. He preceded her in death Sept. 17, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, Don (Kristi) Morgan of Potomac and Rick (Joann) Ren of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; one daughter Joni (Tommy) Ford of Southlake, Texas; two sisters, Judy Cox and Patricia King both of Potomac; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Becky Ashcraft and Lori Byrnes; and two brothers, Bob and Ed Ellis.
Darlene graduated from Potomac High Schoo, in 1953. She worked for several years at Busey Bank, until her retirement in 1997. She enjoyed reading and decorating.
Memorials may be made to the donor
Memories or condolences may posted on her memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.