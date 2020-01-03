Darlena K. Carter-Hawkins, 78, formerly of Fairmount and Decatur, mother of a Thomasboro resident, died at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Ogden.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with the Rev. Mike Roberts and Chris Lawler officiating. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Robison Chapel.
She was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Bismarck, a daughter of Dennis and Fleda Hayworth Allison. She married Randolph “Randy” Carter June 19, 1960; he died Nov. 17, 1994. She married Charles Hawkins Nov. 22, 1997. He survives
Also surviving are one son, Scott (Angie) Carter of Thomasboro; one daughter, Peggy (Richard) Haskin of Ogden; two stepdaughters, Diane Berecz and Debbie Roberts, both of Oklahoma; one brother, Larry (Darlene) Allison of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Kassity Briggs and Christopher Carter; four stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Mrs. Carter-Hawkins was a Red Hat lady and enjoyed crocheting and plastic canvas work. She attended Catlin Church of Christ and Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
