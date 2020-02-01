Darleen "Toni" Zook, 62, of Paxton died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton.
She was born April 29, 1957, in Chicago, a daughter of Jerome and Betty (Spies) Zook.
She is survived by three sons, Jason, Joshua and Jacob, all of Paxton; three brothers, Jerry, Larry and Mark; three sisters, Betty, Joanne and Sandra; two grandchildren, Kobe and Kya who referred to their grandmother as Nonni;and one special friend, Bob.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Zook enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, playing board games and "collecting her thoughts," as she would say.
Memorials may be made to family wishes.