Daniel Mowry, 89, of St. Joseph, father of a Fisher resident, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The Rev. Chuck Alt will officate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Mr. Mowry was born June 8, 1930, in Springfield, a son of Orin and Florence Rothrock Mowry. He married Ruth Holman Jan. 20, 1952, in Farmer City. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, David (Cheryl) Mowry of Fisher, Daryl (Sharon) Mowry of St. Joseph and Dana (Kent) Lutz of Homer; six grandchildren, Kristopher, Heather, Shannon, Cal, Dannielle and Emily; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale Mowry of Michigan; and two sisters, Alma Stallings of California and Ada Johnson of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Dick; two sisters, Alta and Anna Mae; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Mowry.
Mr. Mowry was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Italy. He retired from Illinois Bell as a lineman and had farmed in the area.
He was an avid BMW motorcycle owner. He also enjoyed traveling and square dancing.
Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Inc., 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.