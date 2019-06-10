ST. JOSEPH — Daniel L. Medrow, 78, of St. Joseph, father of a Thomasboro resident, died at 5:03 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Dennis Myers and the Rev. Andrew Jones officiating. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph.
Mr. Medrow was born Oct. 30, 1940, in Champaign, a son of Elmer H. and Ethel Daniel Medrow. He married Betty Miller Ehmen Aug. 28, 1994; she survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Tonya (Nikki) Medrow of St. Louis and Daniele (Chuck) Routh of Philo; a daughter, Deanna (Kenny) Buhr of Thomasboro; a son, Danny (Laura) Ehmen of St. Joseph; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Irene Medrow of Savoy and JoAnna Busboom of Gifford; and a brother-in-law, Larry (Evelyn) Miller of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chuck Medrow.
He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962. He retired as a printer pressman. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and St. Joseph-Ogden fan, and he enjoyed bowling. He was a member of C-U Elks Lodge 2497 in Savoy.
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.