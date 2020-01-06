Daniel W. Donnelly, 79, of Paxton died at 10:26 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home.
Mr. Donnelly was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Covington, Ky., a th of Robert and Roseanne McCormick Donnelly. He married Mildred Davis May 13, 1962, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, La. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Robert Donnelly and Patrick Donnelly, both of Paxton and William (Kathy) Donnelly of Rantoul; six grandchildren, Sean Donnelly, Ashley Donnelly, Brianna Donnelly, Ian Donnelly, Wade Donnelly and Austin Donnelly; one great-granddaughter; and one brother, Nicholas Donnelly of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Donnelly spent his childhood in Newport, Ky., and graduated from Newport High School in 1958. He earned a dachelor’s degree from St. Angelo State University, St. Angelo, Texas, where he later taught athletics. He served in the United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of tech sergeant. During this time, he served in Vietnam.
During his time in the Air Force his and his family lived throughout the United States and moved to Paxton in 1987. He was a member of the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. He loved to golf and spend time with his family.
