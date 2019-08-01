Danial I. Berner, 42, of Oakwood, formerly of Paxton, died at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Marion.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 1400 N. Vermilion St., Danville. The Rev. Kevin Little will officiate. Burial will be in Allhands Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Berner was born Feb. 14, 1977, in Litchfield, a son of Richard and Ann (Bashford) Berner.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Sherris M. (Colle) Berner; two children, Titus I. Berner and Lilliana M. Berner; mother, Ann Berner; two siblings, David A. Berner and Danette Luman; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, Richard Berner; one brother, Mark Douglas; paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Berner; maternal grandparents, Lillian and Robert Bashford; three uncles and one aunt.
Mr. Berner grew up in Paxton and was a member of 4-H, where he showed rabbits and trained dogs. He went to the state fair and won a blue ribbon. He played Little League baseball as a catcher for three years and was a member of the swim team, where he won blue ribbons for his butterfly stroke.
He joined the Army in August 1996, right after high school, and was trained to be an equipment operator. After the military, he became a Sunday school teacher for the New Horizon church and a Disciples class co-teacher and student. He played softball for the New Horizon church for several years.
He was most recently on the trustees at the Fithian United Methodist Church and a member of the Local 841 Operators Union.
Mr. Berner enjoyed bike riding, playing Pokemon Go, painting, drawing, photography, woodworking, mowing and just being outside working. He had many memberships and hobbies, but he especially loved spending time with his family, friends and pets.
He loved cooking for his family, going to his children’s games and prayed with them nightly at bedtime.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made in his name to Cunningham Children’s Home, New Horizon United Methodist Church c/o David Smith for Africa outreach ministry, or The Forest Preserve Friends Foundation (www.ccfpd.org/foundation), where they are doing restorations to Middle Fork campsites and lake areas.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.