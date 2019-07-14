Cynthia “Cindy” Adamson, 61 of rural Buckley died at 5:32 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda, with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Mrs. Adamson was born May 3, 1958, in Colorado Springs, a daughter of Clarence and Mary VanHaaften Jennings. She married David Adamson Oct. 29, 1977, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Matthew (Gillian) Adamson of Houston and Patrick (Angelica) Adamson of Lake in the Hills; a daughter, Shannon (Jamie, Jr.) Leroy of Fallon, Nev.; five grandchildren, Logan, Sean, Alex, Sophia and Anna; her parents, Gene and Mary Jennings of Pella, Iowa; two sisters, Cathy Jennings of Iowa and Carol (Shayne) Smith of Colorado; four brothers, David Jennings of Nebraska, Bill (Inge) Jennings of Iowa, Mike (Hong) Jennings of Indiana and Dan (Jen) Jennings of Iowa; and 16 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Mrs. Adamson graduated from high school in Hawaii before moving to Chanute Air Force Base with her parents. She cleaned for Monical’s Pizza of Paxton for 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda, the CCW and was Woman of the Year for 2019.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, reading and fishing and had a passion for movies.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
