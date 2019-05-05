Connie Gritton Winter, 65, of rural Winslow, formerly of Paxton, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Baier Funeral Home, Paxton, with a visitation preceding from noon until 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will also be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a memorial servce at 7:30 p.m. at Leamon Funeral Home, Lena.
Mrs. Winter was born Sept. 5, 1953, in Rantoul, a daughter of Marvin and Elizabeth (Higdon) Gritton. She married Wes Winter Dec. 28, 1999, in Rockton. He survives in Winslow.
Also surviving are her mother, Elizabeth Gritton of Paxton; sisters, Julie (Mark) Lundvick of Jenison, Mich., and Lisa (Dennis) Upah of Austin, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Mrs. Winter graduated from Paxton High school in 1971, then attended the University of Illinois, from which she graduated in 1974 with degrees in ag communications and dairy science. She was a long-time editor for the National Brown Swiss Bulletin, as well as the Illinois Holstein Herald. She started Gritton Graphics in 1991, and it is still up and running today.
Along with writing and running her business, she was a secretary of Rockford Area Illini Club. In 2013, she received the Illini Spirit Award. She was a charter member and secretary of the Brown Swiss Historical Society and found time to do various types of charity work. In 2014, the Illini Pipeline was dedicated in her name. She loved Illini basketball, knitting, English shepherds, Holsteins, Brown Swiss, making coffeecakes and spending time with her family.
A memorial has been established for the National Brown-Swiss Historical Society or a charity of the donor's choice in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.