Connie Y. Patterson, 75, of Paxton died at 3:25 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Sally Swaim officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Patterson was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Alliance, Neb., a daughter of Frank and Alta Jines Keller. She married Paul “Pat” Patterson June 1, 1963, in Orlando, Fla. He preceded her in death May 6, 1999.
She is survived by two daughters, Carla Eddings and Cheryl (Steve) Williams, both of Penfield; four granddaughters, Brittany (Bobby) Weller, Tory Genzel, Macey Williams and Riley Williams; two great-granddaughters; and two brothers, Richard (Evelyn) Keller of Florida and Frank Keller of Alabama.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Ian Birch.
Mrs. Patterson graduated from Ocala High School, Fla., and from Parkland College as a registered nurse. She was a nurse for 45 years and retired from Carle Home Health Care.
She was a member of the Middlefork United Methodist Church, Potomac, and the Mission of Joy group. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and reading.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
