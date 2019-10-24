Clinton Forsyth, 84, of Mishawaka, Ind., former teacher and coach at Fisher and Paxton high schools, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Wellbrooke Memory Care in South Bend, Ind., surrounded by family.
A memorial visitation and services will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. All are invited to the Chicago Street Grill in Joliet after the visitation and services to continue the celebration of his life. Private inurnment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Mr. Forsyth was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Viola, a son of Fred and Berneice (Lawless) Forsyth. He married Kathy O’Connell Dec. 26, 1970. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Cathy (Freddy) Moore, Deb (Anselmo Jr.) Hernandez, Brad Forsyth, Jodi Forsyth and Bret (Lindsey) Forsyth; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his sister, Marlene McGirk; sister-in-law Rosemary Forsyth; brothers and sisters-in-law Dale and Karen O’Connell, Mike and Ginny Deegan, Mike and Tina O’Connell, and Bill and Denise O’Connell; sister-in-law Sue O’Connell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Dean and Walter Forsyth; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry McGirk and Pat O’Connell.
Mr. Forsyth served in the U.S. Army, graduated from Eureka College with a degree in education and earned a master’s degree and advanced certificate from the University of Illinois.
He formerly taught and coached at Fisher High School and then Paxton High School, where he led the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the state football playoffs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to Wellbrooke Memory Care, 52565 State Road 933, South Bend, IN 46637; Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or the Alzheimer’s Association.