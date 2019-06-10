Clint N. Mooneyham, 61, of Danville, Ind., son-in-law of a Rantoul couple, died June 2, 2019.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday at Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home. Entombment was in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Mooneyham was born Feb. 20, 1958, in Bedford, Ind., a son of the late Hollis Mooneyham and Mary (Eddington) Mooneyham.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Dewanna Cleary Mooneyham; daughters, Vanya Mooneyham and Shawna (Brad) Felty; brothers, Luke (Betty) and Curt Mooneyham; sister, Amy (Jeff) Holland; grandchildren, Jamison and Jemma Felty; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Joan Cleary of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Williamson.
Mr. Mooneyham was a detailer for Harris Rebar-Ambassador Steel in Mooresville, Ind. He attended and participated in the men’s ministry at The Blended Church of Indianapolis.
He enjoyed playing his guitars, singing and forging knives He collected antique watches and bottles. He also loved gardening and working on his land and tractors.