Cleo "Fred" Simpson, 80, of Champaign, father of a Rantoul resident, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at home.
Memorial services may be announced at a later date.
Mr. Simpson was born Feb. 17, 1940, a son of Ralph and Margaret Simpson in Casey.
He is survived by his children, Regina DeWitt, Rita Gaskill and Reanna (Aaron) Wildman of Champaign, Greg (Teri) Simpson of Ludington, Mich., Glenda Baer of Rantoul, Melanie Jones of Las Vegas and Tracey (John) Parker of Elwood, Ind.; three siblings; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three siblings.
Mr. Simpson enjoyed gardening, playing cards, shooting pool and spending time with friends and family.
Memorials can be made to Three Wet Dogs Inc. at threewetdogsinc.com.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.