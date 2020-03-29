Clarence Haubner, 83, of Urbana, father of a Thomasboro resident, died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. A private funeral will be held after the visitation. The Rev. Richard Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign.
Mr. Haubner was born May 14, 1936, in Chicago and was adopted by Clarence and Naomi Pearl (Wagley) Haubner.
On Feb. 29, 1980, he married Edna Jenkins in Urbana; she survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Kim Sheahan (Randy Sanford) of Farmer City, Tami Haubner of Champaign and Shari Grindley (James) of Thomasboro. His grandchildren, Heather Nornhold (Jordan) and Holly Grindley, and great-grandchildren, Michael Grindley and Bailey Hoffman, also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents.
He was raised in Cincinnati and Decatur.
Mr. Haubner was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. He was employed at the University of Illinois as a data processor for 30 years. He also worked part time for many years at Arrowhead Bowling Lanes, where he made many valuable, personal relationships in the community.
Mr. Haubner loved traveling and taking cruises. His favorite place to travel was Alaska, which he loved for its people and beautiful scenery. He was also a big fan of Las Vegas. His favorite place to eat was the Original Pancake House in Champaign, where he made many friends. He was also well known as Papa Hob to many children in the neighborhood and community.
Mr. Haubner loved to sing old songs and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Autism Speaks (Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540).
