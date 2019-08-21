Clara Shortt, 82, of Portland, Ore., formerly of Gifford, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 14, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 11560 S.E. Market St., Portland.
Mrs. Shortt was born July 6, 1937, in Gifford, a daughter of Arthur and Mareka Hesterberg. She met Lee Shortt after moving to Portland to work at Emmanuel Hospital. They were married in October 1961. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, Patrick Shortt and Cynthia Flowers; and four grandchildren, Derek, Connor, Carson and Rian.
Mrs. Shortt was one of six children who grew up on the family farm. She attended Burnham School of Nursing in Champaign, graduating in 1958.
Remembrances or donations may be made to the Gesthsemane Lutheran Church Roof Fund.
