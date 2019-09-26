Christopher Maggard, 40, of Rantoul died at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Maggard was born Oct. 9, 1978, in Pontiac, a son of Clifton E. and Vicky J. Bachman Maggard.
He is survived by his parents Cliff and Vicky Maggard of Rantoul; two brothers, Bradley (Suzanne) Maggard of Charlotte, N.C., Chad (Stephenie) Maggard of Oshkosh, Wis.; two nieces; two nephews; his paternal grandmother, Margaret Maggard of Loda; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Loretta Bachman, and paternal grandfather, Erroll Maggard.
Mr. Maggard spent his childhood in South Carolina and graduated from Sumter High School in Sumter, SC.
He enjoyed working lawn service jobs while he lived in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He loved spending time on his computer, watching movies and game shows, and music.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
