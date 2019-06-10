Christine “Chris” Russell, 90, of Paxton, died at 4:41 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with the Rev. Levi Deatrick officiating.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Russell is survived by a daughter, Celia (Larry) Hethke of Gifford; a son, Jamie (Betty) Russell of Gilman; two grandchildren, Toby (Janet) Russell and Trisha (R.J.) Haines; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Russell; and two sisters.
Mrs. Russell spent 27 years working as a bookkeeper for A&P Grocery Stores.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.