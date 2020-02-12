Charles Sweitzer Feb 12, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Sweitzer, 79, of Rantoul died at 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Fisher library event ongoing this week Ludlow firefighters' breakfast Feb. 16 Armstrong High's McCarty signs to play football at Greenville Reeder: Children in state taught to revere Great Emancipator Nowlan: Stop the hand-wringing over decline of newspapers Wang: Nothing is more truly artistic than to love people Letter to the Editor: Disagrees with village priorities Sisk: She reached her goal of 500 dresses for Africa Most Popular Articles ArticlesJonathan BrunsShumate heads up Thomasboro Police DepartmentMovies, taste test events set for library in FebruaryDemocrat candidates set meet, greet eventRobert MercerUpdated: Friday opening set for new Chinese restaurant in RantoulMany older boys (and girls) still like to play with toysErna BridgesPumpkin-launching event won't return to RantoulTuskegee Airman recognized by Trump had post-war training at Chanute Events Browse Today's events Submit