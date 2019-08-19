Charles Moefield, 76, of DeLand, father of Rantoul and Paxton residents, died at 4:46 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Mr. Moefield was born May 17, 1943, in Monticello, a son of Bolden and Bonnie D. (Jasper) Moefield.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Rob) Lyon of Mineral, Brenda (Randy) Schlensker of Paxton and Connie (Chuck) Carrington of Rantoul; grandchildren, Alexis Jensen, Allie Carrington, Victoria Carrington, Austin Carrington, Hunter Lyon, Brandon Lyon, Blake Lyon, Shelby Schlensker and Samantha Lyon; five great-grandsons; and a brother, Ray Moefield of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother, Randy Moefield.
Mr. Moefield retired from General Cable in Monticello. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the DeLand American Legion.
He enjoyed coaching both men’s and girls softball (especially The Bad News Bears) and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
