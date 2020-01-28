Charlene “Chuckie” Hickman, 78, of Potomac died at 6:21 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Singing River Hospital, Pascagoula, Miss.
A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Community Church of God, Danville. Burial will be in Potomac Cemetery following the services.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Hickman was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Mich., a daughter of Malcolm and Illa (Brown) Stout. She married Wilbur “Tack” Hickman Dec. 26, 1958, in Danville. He survives.
She is also survived by one daughter, Shelly (Rick) Garnica of Potomac; one son, Ed (Rebecca) Hickman of Jamesburg; one daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hickman of Wellington; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Stout of Cape Coral, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Hickman; brother, Vern Stout; and sister, Evelyn Stevens.
Mrs. Hickman worked for several years as a seamstress; she made Mario Andretti’s racing suit while at Bell Helmets. She was a member of Community Church of God in Danville. She was a prayer warrior and was always praying for others. She enjoyed camping, sewing, reading the Bible, playing euchre, shopping and going to garage sales. She never missed a party or a birthday. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and giving them her pink grandma kiss tattoos.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Community Church of God Mission Fund.
Memories or condolences may be posted on her memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.