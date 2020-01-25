Chalon "CD" Maulding, 100, of Paxton died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military rites.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Maulding was born Dec. 31, 1919, a son of Raymond and Osie (Good) Maulding, on the family farm near Wayne City. He married Barbara Adkins Aug. 25, 1944, in Austin, Texas. She preceded him in death in 2003 after 58 years of marriage.
Survivors include his three daughters, Sheila Quinter (Donald) from Flower Mound, Texas, Sandra Sauer (Dana) from Paxton and Sharon Horsley (Steve) from Rantoul; five grandsons, Shannon Obernuefemann (Teresa) of Phoenix, Jeffrey Obernuefemann (Ashley) of Wilmington, N.C., Jason Quinter (Cheryl) of Corinth, Texas, Brian Quinter (Sophia) of Flower Mound, Texas, and Jacob Horsley (Angie) of St. Augustine, Fla.; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his youngest grandson, Lucas Hale (2004); only brother, Roger (2005); sister-in-law, Marion (2014); and his parents Raymond and Osie (1993).
Mr. Maulding moved with his family from Wayne City to Paxton, where he graduated from Paxton High School and met his future wife. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 and married before he went overseas. He served as a second lieutenant in the 389th Bomb Group for the 8th Air Force, serving as a co-pilot on a B-24, stationed at Hethel Air Base in England with 23 combat missions over Germany
Mr. Maulding and his wife purchased their farm in 1950, raising their three daughters there. He added a grass runway for his many civilian aircraft he flew over the years to the Mauldings' Flying Farm. He made many friends in the aviation community. He enjoyed giving rides to many of his family and friends. His modest grass runway served as an airport for local civilian aviators for many years.
In addition to farming, Mr. Maulding worked as a carpenter and building contractor, constructing several houses in Paxton. His hobbies included fox and pheasant hunting.
