Catherine F. Sokal, 65, of Murrells Inlet S.C., formerly of Rantoul, died Aug. 8, 2019.
Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Sokal was born Jan. 20, 1954, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of Joseph and Mary Sokal of Rantoul
She is survived by her mother; two sisters, Mary Ann Senyk of Grand Ledge, Mich., and Patricia L. Billings of Virginia Beach, Va.; three brothers Joseph W. Sokal of Madison, Wis., Daniel R. Sokal of Fruita, Colo., and James A. Sokal of Normal; nine nieces; one nephew; six grandnieces; and one grandnephew.
She was preceded in death by a sister Margaret; her father; and a nephew.
Ms. Sokal was a 1972 graduate of Rantoul Township High School.
She was a landscape architect/garden designer. She had a great love for all nature, especially her dogs and the ocean. She was an avid birder. She was known for her sense of humor.