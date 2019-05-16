Carolyn K. Mockbee, 78, of Danville, formerly of Potomac, died at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Hawthorn Inn, Danville.
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with the Rev. George Desmond officiating. Burial will be in Potomac Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ms. Mockbee was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Danville, a daughter of Cleo L. and Dallis Irene (Holt) Mockbee Sr.
She is survived by two brothers, Gary (Pat) Mockbee of Potomac and Cleo (Kay) Mockbee Jr. of Hawbuck; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.
She graduated from Potomac High School, in 1959. She worked for several years at the Danville Police Department as a records clerk until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and her pets.
