Carolyn Coble, 83, of St. Joseph, mother of a Ludlow resident, died at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, St. Joseph.
Ms. Coble was born June 19, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of Virgil and Thelma (Campbell) York.
She is survived by her three sons, Wade (Cathy Armstrong) White of Ludlow, Lonnie (Susan) Fiscus of St. Joseph and Danny (Melissa Siler) Fiscus of St. Joseph; two stepchildren, Dennis Fiscus and Carroll Vane; seven grandchildren, Hedi White, Travis White, Michael Fiscus, Mariah Scott, Nicole Fiscus, Cody Fiscus and Brandon Fiscus; two great-grandchildren, Justice Scott and Riley Vannarath.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jenett Clark; and two grandchildren, Maddison Fiscus and Sarah Fiscus
She moved to St. Joseph in 1962, spending the rest of her life there. She enjoyed being around people, going out to eat, cookies and coffee and scrapbooking.
Memiorals may be made to the family.