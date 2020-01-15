Carol A. Nunn, 65, of Champaign, sister of two Fisher residents, died at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The Rev. Bob Rasmus will officiate. Burial will be private at a later date.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nunn was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Champaign, a daughter of Merle and Edith (Wiens) Heiser. She married Steve Nunn Sept. 23, 2002, at the Urbana courthouse. He survives and resides in Champaign.
Other survivors include a stepson, Oshay M. Nunn of Carbondale; a sister, Cleona (Dean) Swartzentruber of Fisher; a brother, John (Lisa) Heiser of Fisher; and three nephews and one niece.
Mrs. Nunn had many interests, but her favorite was riding the Harley-Davidson with her husband. They rode their motorcycle extensively, including a coast-to-coast trip.
She worked in the library at Parkland College, earning retirement in 2002.
