Carl “Fred” Aldrich, 84, of Paxton, brother of a Rantoul resident, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Aldrich was born Aug. 31, 1935, in Joliet, a son of Homer and Bertie Tolliver Aldrich. He married Lavonne “Bonnie” Foley July 1, 1960. She preceded him in death April 19, 2012.
He is survived by one brother, John B. (Ruth) Aldrich of Rantoul; three sisters, Anna McClary of Peoria, Ariz., Mary (Roger) Moy of Bridgeport, Ala., and Alma Kreig of Greenfield, Wis.; his mother-in-law, Garnett Foley; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Foley Ruether.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Aldrich, Homer Aldrich and Charles Aldrich; and one sister, Virginia Aldrich.
Mr. Aldrich enjoyed restoring antique cars during his free time. He also enjoyed gardening and any activity that involved being outside. He was a collector of antiques and old memorabilia. He was always tinkering with clocks. He retired from Quanex Homeshield after 50 years with the business from Chatsworth that made windows and door parts. He will be remembered for always lending a helping hand to others.
Memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice of Illinois.
