Carl Fairley, 83, of Paxton died at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, Fla., of complications from a cardiac arrest that occurred Jan. 19.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells St., Paxton. Burial will follow in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Fairley was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Roberts, a son of Alex and Georgia Fairley.
Carl is survived by his special friend Okie Petkus; two brothers, Merle (Cathy) Fairley of Morton and Earl Fairley of Rochelle; a sister, Delores Clark of North Riverside; two nieces; and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Norma Fairley Grohler.
Mr. Fairley attended Roberts schools and graduated in 1955 from Roberts-Thawville High School. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1960. After basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and then training at Fort Hood, Texas, he was stationed in Germany until his discharge in April, 1962. He graduated from DeVry Technical Institute, Chicago, and was employed at United Airlines, O’Hare Airport for 37 years as a radio and electrical technician. Upon retirement, he moved to Paxton and spent many winters in Zephyrhills.
He enjoyed spending many hours restoring his 1930 Model A Ford and he was proud of his restored 1960 Nash Metropolitan.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
