Brooke Taylor, 37, of Gibson City, formerly Hoopeston, sister of a Potomac resident, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Peoria.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The Rev. Randy Holden will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Cremation rites were accorded.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
She was born May 19, 1982, in Danville, a daughter of Mark and Cheryl Elizabeth (Davis) Ennen. She married David Taylor May 23, 2015. He survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are her mother, Cheryl Ennen; two sisters, Brittany Ennen of Piper City and Kacy Pablo of Georgetown; one brother, Zachary (Meliah) McKenzie of Potomac; one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Ennen; grandmother Phyllis Pruitt; grandfather Fred Pruitt; and a cousin.
Ms. Taylor worked as a certified nursing assistant at Asta Care in Paxton. She attended the Potomac Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed fishing, attending races and demo derbies, and playing PS4 with her friends.
Memorials may be made to the Amputee Coalition, 900 E. Hill Ave., Suite 390, Knoxville, TN 37915; or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.