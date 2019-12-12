Brian Williamson, 58, of Waseca, Minn., formerly of Monticello, father of a Potomac resident, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home home.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, in Potomac.
Mr. Williamson was a son of Roger and Norma Williamson of Monticello.
He is survived by his parents; his son, Jason Williamson of Potomac; his granddaughter, Lyndee Williamson; his brother, Maurey Williamson (wife Tanya) of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loni Williamson of Waseca, Minn.; his sister, Kim Fricke of Charleston; and his grandparents.