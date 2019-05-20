Brian Bloomquist, 58, of Paxton died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, May 23, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. David Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Bloomquist was born June 11, 1960, in Paxton, a son of John and Dorothy Hollister Bloomquist. He married Carissa McClure June 28, 1980, at the United Methodist Church, Paxton.
He is survived by one son, Erik Bloomquist of Rockford; one daughter, Audrey Bloomquist of Urbana; two sisters, Barbara Connally of Naperville and Lynn Elliott of Paxton; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Bloomquist graduated from Paxton High School in 1980. He was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Paxton. For a number of years, he was a mechanic at Birkey’s Farm Store. He then went on to become a member of the IBEW 601 in Champaign and was employed as a journeyman electrician for more than 20 years.
He was a handyman, always willing to help where he was needed. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
Memorials may be made to his church or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.