Brett Kellems, 33, of Villa Grove, brother of a Fisher resident, died at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends.
No funeral services are planned at this time in accordance with his final wishes. A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Illiana Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Kellems was born April 11, 1986, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, a son of the late Albert L. Kellems and Tina L. Kellems of Villa Grove.
He is survived by his mother, of Villa Grove; a brother and sister-in-law, Ty and Sarah Kellems of Fisher; three nieces; and a grandfather, Dean Hensen of rural Tuscola.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandmother, Daisy Kellems; and several other family members.
Growing up, Mr. Kellems loved playing baseball, video games, watching movies, playing guitar and listening to rock music. He was always the sarcastic life of the party.
Memories or condolences may be offered online at www.illianacremation.com.