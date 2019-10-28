Brad Pence, 57, of Rantoul died Wednesday evening, Oct. 23, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life was held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Linden in Rantoul.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Pence was born Feb. 21, 1962, in Champaign, a son of Robert and Charlotte (Jewell) Pence. He married Lisa Church April 16, 1983, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Brandon (Anna Morris) Pence of Chicago, Cole (Kathryn) Pence of Naperville and Marissa Pence of Rantoul; three brothers, Wayne (Jan) Pence of Arkansas, Chad (Tina) Pence of Indiana and Rex (Julie) Pence of Bloomington; and four sisters, Joanie (Steve) Nontell of Indiana, Nancy Barnes of Rantoul, Roberta (Frank) Trevena of Thomasboro and Tina (Brent) Fleming of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Mr. Pence graduated in 1980 from Rantoul Township High School, where he wrestled and won the Lincoln Tournament when he was a freshman. He received an automotive certificate from Parkland College and a bachelor of arts degree from Eastern Illinois University, summa cum laude. He was a member of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Fraternity.
He worked for Manley Ford and Shields Auto Center as a master mechanic for almost 40 years.
Mr. Pence enjoyed working on cars, fishing, camping and hiking. He liked target and skeet shooting and craft beer. But the most important thing to Brad was his family.